RCMP official found guilty of selling intelligence secrets

In today’s Big Story Podcast, Cameron Ortis was once seen as a fast-rising RCMP intelligence official. This week, he was found guilty of offering up Canadian intelligence to people for cash. In the bigger picture, Ortis’ trial was a first for Canada, in a year of many unprecedented national security issues.

Catharine Tunney is a parliamentary reporter with the CBC with a focus on national security and the RCMP. She says some of the details that were revealed throughout the trial raise questions about the competency of the RCMP.

“A police organization that has a national security element to it, wasn’t alert to the fact that someone within the organization was leaking … I think it’s fair to say is an embarrassment,” says Tunney.

What can we learn from this trial, and from Canada’s approach to national security in 2023? And are we finally getting serious about threats and how we tackle them?