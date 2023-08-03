RCMP official found guilty of selling intelligence secrets

Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official
Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada's secrets law, arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Nov. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted November 24, 2023 8:34 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, Cameron Ortis was once seen as a fast-rising RCMP intelligence official. This week, he was found guilty of offering up Canadian intelligence to people for cash. In the bigger picture, Ortis’ trial was a first for Canada, in a year of many unprecedented national security issues.

Related:

Catharine Tunney is a parliamentary reporter with the CBC with a focus on national security and the RCMP. She says some of the details that were revealed throughout the trial raise questions about the competency of the RCMP.

“A police organization that has a national security element to it, wasn’t alert to the fact that someone within the organization was leaking … I think it’s fair to say is an embarrassment,” says Tunney.  

What can we learn from this trial, and from Canada’s approach to national security in 2023? And are we finally getting serious about threats and how we tackle them?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

Happening Now

4m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

3h ago

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing...

35m ago

Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack
Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says it is still dealing with some service issues following last month's cyber attack, and that its systems will remain offline until January 2024. "Given the complexity...

17m ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market this morning

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

Happening Now

4m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

3h ago

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing...

35m ago

Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack
Toronto Public Library says some services won't be restored until January following cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) says it is still dealing with some service issues following last month's cyber attack, and that its systems will remain offline until January 2024. "Given the complexity...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

13h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

19h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos