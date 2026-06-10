Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a woman is in custody and facing impaired driving charges after a fully marked cruiser was rear‑ended during a traffic stop on Dixie Road late Tuesday night.

The collision happened around 11:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Dixie Road just north of Dundas Street East, where officers had pulled over another vehicle. Police say the cruiser was struck from behind by a northbound driver.

Initial reports indicated the driver was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. Police later confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that no injuries were reported, including to the officers involved.

The female driver was taken into custody at the scene and will be charged with impaired driving.

Two northbound lanes of Dixie Road were closed for an undetermined period while officers investigated, and the damaged cruiser was removed. One lane remained open, causing minor delays.

Police now say all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving normally through the area.