Clarity an essential feature of a foreign influence registry: consultation summary

OTTAWA — The federal government says respondents to a public consultation were generally in favour of establishing a foreign influence transparency registry, but stressed a need for clarity on how it would work.

A newly released summary of the consultation says participants wanted a registry to appropriately define who has to sign on and to spell out what falls within the scope of covered activities.

Public Safety Canada announced a consultation in March on how Canada could implement a foreign influence transparency registry, following a flurry of media stories about alleged foreign interference.

Some states engage in interference to advance foreign political goals, and might employ people to act on their behalf without disclosing ties to the foreign state.

Some believe that requiring these individuals to formally register with the government they are trying to influence, with the possibility of fines or even prison time for failing to comply, can make such dealings more transparent.

The government says it is also beginning new consultations on possible changes to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act and other key laws concerning national security, with an eye toward other measures against foreign interference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press