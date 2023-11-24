Formal talks to begin today at EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen speaks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a reception at the Quidi Vidi Brewery in St. John's on Thursday, November 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 4:12 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Formal talks are expected to begin today between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two top heads of the European Union.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are in St. John’s, N.L., for the 19th EU-Canada Summit.

Climate change, hydrogen energy and the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine are all expected to be prominent topics on the leaders’ agenda.

Jeremy Kinsman, a former Canadian ambassador to the EU in Brussels, says both parties are likely thinking their strategic partnership will become much more vital if Donald Trump manages to win the United States presidency again.

Achim Hurrelmann, a Carleton University professor who co-directs the school’s Centre for European Studies, agreed, noting that the EU and Canada pulled closer during Trump’s presidency, which ended in 2020.

Hurrelmann says the summit is fairly routine, though he says he expects a fair bit of discussion about green energy, especially with meetings being held in Newfoundland, where several green hydrogen projects have been proposed with Germany as a target market.

“Something that I’ve sometimes heard said about the EU-Canada relationship is that it’s a problem that there are no problems,” Hurrelmann said in an interview. 

“There isn’t really often any compelling reason to necessarily phone the president of the European Commission or something like that, because usually Canada and the EU share similar perceptions on global issues. But this is a good opportunity to make sure that doesn’t mean we don’t pay attention to each other in the relationship.”

Leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference late this morning after their discussions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

12m ago

Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash
Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge between Canada and the United States following a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people. The bridge, one of the busiest travel corridors...

6h ago

Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story
Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story

Photographer Shye Klein Weinstein recalls the early morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas launched an attack at an open-air music festival in southern Israel where thousands had gathered for what had been billed...

7h ago

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

10h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events
Weekend need-to-know: Santa's coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday. There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday...

12m ago

Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash
Rainbow Bridge reopens to traffic after fiery fatal car crash

Traffic resumed Thursday night across the Rainbow Bridge between Canada and the United States following a fiery crash that claimed the lives of two people. The bridge, one of the busiest travel corridors...

6h ago

Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story
Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack at music festival shares his story

Photographer Shye Klein Weinstein recalls the early morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas launched an attack at an open-air music festival in southern Israel where thousands had gathered for what had been billed...

7h ago

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.

11h ago

2:41
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches
Small businesses at risk as CEBA loan deadline approaches

Kym Klopp posted on social media that her small business may close because she needs to pay back the federal government's CEBA loan. There's no indication the January deadline will be extended. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

3:30
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
No terrorism suspected in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion

Officials are ruling out terrorism in the fiery crash that lead to the death of two people at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara falls. Faiza Amin reports from the scene.

16h ago

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.
2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos