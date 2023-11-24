Some Home Decorators Collection artificial Christmas trees recalled over fire risk

FILE - A Home Depot logo is shown on a store on May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Home Depot reports earnings on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2023 2:36 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 2:47 pm.

Home Depot is recalling some of its pre-lit artificial Christmas trees because they could pose a fire hazard.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot Grand Duchess Balsam Fir tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights.

It says the tree’s control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat.

Home Depot says 883 of the trees have been sold in Canada, but no incidents or injuries had been reported as of Tuesday.

The affected trees were sold in October and November of this year.

Consumers should return them to a local Home Depot store for a full refund.

The model number for the affected trees is 23LE61001 and the article number is 1001803629.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking
'He's blowing stop signs': Video shows police pursuing driver in armed Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police shared dramatic helicopter footage of officers in pursuit of a speeding driver allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Brampton. Authorities said that on Thursday, Nov. 23,...

1h ago

Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion
Police identify American couple killed in Rainbow Bridge crash, explosion

Police have identified the two people killed in a fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls earlier this week. The Niagara Falls Police Department say the occupants of the speeding...

4h ago

City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today
City of Toronto plans to clear encampment near Kensington Market today

Dozens of homeless advocates have gathered outside a church near Kensington Market in response to the City of Toronto's plans to clear out an encampment on Friday. In a statement, the city says the...

2h ago

Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre
Feds providing $7M to Peel Region for asylum seekers reception centre

The federal government has announced it will be providing $7 million to Peel Region to open a reception centre and shelter for asylum seekers. It comes after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent...

31m ago

