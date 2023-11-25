Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night.

Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid Drive and Churchill Meadows Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

Six people were taken to hospital, however, police say it was for precautionary reasons and there were no significant injuries to report.

Police say a youth has been taken into custody and is facing a dangerous driving charge. Investigators are also looking into the possibility that stunt racing may have been a factor in the crash.