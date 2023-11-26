3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting

Three people are dead and two others were injured after what police believe was a shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to a multi-suite home on Langside Street and Sara Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for the report of multiple injured people.

Officers say they found five people with injuries “consistent with being shot.” Police say autopsies will provide more definitive information.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Three others were taken to hospital in critical condition, including a man who later died of his injuries. A man and woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

“Sadly we’ve dealt with a lot of very traumatic incidents in the past where individuals are fatally injured, and shootings. This one, there’s no question, stands out,” Winnipeg police Cst. Jason Michalyshen said at a news briefing outside WPS headquarters Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg police vehicles at taped-off scene of shooting on Langside Street Nov. 26, 2023. (Kurt Black, CityNews)

The victims’ identities are still being confirmed. There have been no arrests, and no suspects have been identified.

“As far as the individuals directly involved, we don’t know yet,” said Michalyshen. “We don’t know their involvement, their association. There are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered.

“Until we identify the individuals present, and certainly the individuals that sustained critical injuries and fatalities, we can’t really present any type of a relationship, why they were there, how they’re associated to that address. But that is obviously a very important component to our investigation.”

Police have not ruled out gang activity but that’s “not something that I can positively identify as being a motive at this point,” Cst. Michalyshen added.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. The force’s forensic services unit was expected on the scene for an extended period.

“This is this is a significant scene that we’re managing,” said Michalyshen.

Police are seeking any relevant information from the public.

“We’re very hopeful that we can at the very least move this investigation forward as quickly as possible,” added Michalyshen.