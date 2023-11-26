updated

3 dead, 2 critically injured in downtown Winnipeg shooting

Winnipeg police vehicles at taped-off scene of shooting on Langside Street Nov. 26, 2023. (Kurt Black, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted November 26, 2023 1:13 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 3:10 pm.

Three people are dead and two others were injured after what police believe was a shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to a multi-suite home on Langside Street and Sara Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for the report of multiple injured people.

Officers say they found five people with injuries “consistent with being shot.” Police say autopsies will provide more definitive information.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Three others were taken to hospital in critical condition, including a man who later died of his injuries. A man and woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

“Sadly we’ve dealt with a lot of very traumatic incidents in the past where individuals are fatally injured, and shootings. This one, there’s no question, stands out,” Winnipeg police Cst. Jason Michalyshen said at a news briefing outside WPS headquarters Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg police vehicles at taped-off scene of shooting on Langside Street Nov. 26, 2023. (Kurt Black, CityNews)

The victims’ identities are still being confirmed. There have been no arrests, and no suspects have been identified.

“As far as the individuals directly involved, we don’t know yet,” said Michalyshen. “We don’t know their involvement, their association. There are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered.

“Until we identify the individuals present, and certainly the individuals that sustained critical injuries and fatalities, we can’t really present any type of a relationship, why they were there, how they’re associated to that address. But that is obviously a very important component to our investigation.”

Police have not ruled out gang activity but that’s “not something that I can positively identify as being a motive at this point,” Cst. Michalyshen added.

Winnipeg police vehicles at taped-off scene of shooting on Langside Street Nov. 26, 2023. (Kurt Black, CityNews)

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. The force’s forensic services unit was expected on the scene for an extended period.

“This is this is a significant scene that we’re managing,” said Michalyshen.

Police are seeking any relevant information from the public.

“We’re very hopeful that we can at the very least move this investigation forward as quickly as possible,” added Michalyshen.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville

Five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Huntsville. Provincial police say a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound...

49m ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

15m ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation of three minors
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation of three minors

An 87-year-old man is under arrest for alleged sexual assaults against three minors that occurred over a 13-year period starting in 2003. Police say three victims came forward on Nov. 5 of this year...

33m ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

3h ago

Top Stories

4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville
4 teens from North York and Richmond Hill dead after collision in Huntsville

Five people, including four teens from North York and Richmond Hill, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Huntsville. Provincial police say a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound...

49m ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

15m ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation of three minors
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation of three minors

An 87-year-old man is under arrest for alleged sexual assaults against three minors that occurred over a 13-year period starting in 2003. Police say three victims came forward on Nov. 5 of this year...

33m ago

One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway
One person taken to hospital due to multi-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

One person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway East at Jameson Avenue. At approximately 10:59 a.m. police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

22h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos