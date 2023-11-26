One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says Malichita brand cantaloupes have likely caused a salmonella outbreak crossing five provinces. Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia
The Public Health Agency of Canada says Malichita brand cantaloupes have likely caused a salmonella outbreak crossing five provinces. Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-J. Scott Applewhite Copyright: AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2023 10:33 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 11:24 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.

An update from the agency posted on Friday offered no details on the person who died, but says there have been 63 confirmed salmonella cases linked to the outbreak and seventeen people hospitalized.

The agency issued food recall warnings three times in November for Malichita cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14.

On November 24, it updated its warning to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between October 10 and November 24.

The cantaloupes were distributed across the country, and the agency says confirmed salmonella cases have been identified in five provinces so far: Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

It says it’s investigating other potential cases and notes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also probing a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes they describe as being the same genetic strain as the one in Canada. U.S. health officials said two people had died and 45 people were hospitalized nationwide due to the outbreak as of Friday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

12h ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area

Toronto police have made an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation, charging an 87-year-old man with sexual interference. On Nov. 5, at approximately 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call for...

1h ago

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs
No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement. The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and...

2h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

12h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

12h ago

87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area
87-year-old man arrested in sexual assault investigation near Christie Pits area

Toronto police have made an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation, charging an 87-year-old man with sexual interference. On Nov. 5, at approximately 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call for...

1h ago

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs
No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement. The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and...

2h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

17h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos