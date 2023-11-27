Junior Traffic Reporter contest winners announced

Congratulations to the winners of the Junior Traffic Reporter contest brought to you by 407 ETR!

Out of hundreds of entries the following three were selected through online balloting in their respective categories:

Grades 1-4: Zayna Yazdan from P.L. Robertson Public School in Milton

Grades 5-8: Viera Bennett from Calderstone Middle School in Brampton

Grades 9-12: Isabella Cortes from the Regional Arts Program at St. Roch Catholic Secondary School in Brampton

Not only have all three won $500 for themselves but also $500 for their respective schools as well as a tour of the CityNews 680 newsroom.