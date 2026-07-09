Subways running again on Line 1 between Union and St. George stations after fire halted service: TTC

A TTC subway train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 9, 2026 6:24 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2026 6:44 pm.

The TTC says subway service has resumed between Union and St. George stations on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted for about an hour during the heart of the evening rush due to a fire.

The fire call went out to Toronto Fire at around 5:36 p.m.

At around 6:40 p.m. the TTC posted that full service has resumed.

It’s not clear where exactly the fire broke out at this point, or what caused it.

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