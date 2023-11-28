Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend.

York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road, just before 10:50 p.m. for an ‘unknown trouble’ call.

Police say they found a 34-year-old woman without vital signs and the suspect with serious injuries.

The woman, from B.C., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified her as Xu Guo.

The cause of death not yet been determined. A post mortem is expected to take place in the coming days.

Investigators have charged Zhaoyu Li, from Markham, with first-degree murder.

It is not yet known if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

YRP also confirm the man found with serious injuries is the same man as the suspect.