Ohtani possibility looks open as Atkins addresses Blue Jays off-season buzz

Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak, left, walks with Shohei Ohtani, center, after playing against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John McCoy.

By Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

Posted November 28, 2023 8:55 pm.

In the two-plus weeks since the GM Meetings ended rather unceremoniously, the Toronto Blue Jays roster has barely changed, yet there’s still been a steady stream of rumours and speculation about what Canada’s lone MLB team might do next.

That’s standard operating procedure this time of year, as everyone from front-office officials to fans knows all too well. Given the Blue Jays’ position as a big-market team intent on winning now and willing to spend, it would be more surprising if they weren’t linked to big names.

Still, there’s a big difference between preliminary interest and genuine traction, and Ross Atkins’ comments to the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America Tuesday afternoon offered some hints as to what’s real and what’s not. Bo Bichette, for example? Staying put. Trading for a rental? Definitely on the table. And Shohei Ohtani?

Actually, let’s start there. So much of the off-season hinges on Ohtani’s decision, not only for interested teams like the Blue Jays, but for the various players and teams who will be impacted by what’s expected to be a record-setting deal. When asked about Ohtani, Atkins kept his answers general without ever dispelling the notion that the Blue Jays could be serious players for the sport’s most intriguing free agent in decades.

“We have an incredible opportunity here. The city, the country, the support of ownership, the winning environment, the renovations that have occurred,” Atkins said. “We have incredible opportunities with the economy and the diversity and the strength of this city that is celebrated by a country.”

A commitment to winning is seen as a prerequisite for Ohtani, but Toronto’s a more diverse place than many MLB cities, which could appeal to various players, including the reigning American League MVP. Atkins also pointed to the Blue Jays’ player development facility in Dunedin, Fla., which he called the best in baseball.

Hold off on buying Ohtani jerseys for now

Now, interest in Ohtani only matters so much if you aren’t prepared to pay him, but Atkins spoke like someone confident in the spending power of ownership at Rogers Communications, Inc., which also owns Sportsnet.  

“We’ve always had incredible support from ownership to make this team better,” Atkins said. “We’re one of the few markets, I believe, that has the ability to be nimble.”

All of which reinforces the idea that the Blue Jays can be legitimate suitors for Ohtani. To be clear, they’re far from alone in that department and even an optimistic reading of this situation would position the Blue Jays as dark horses behind the likes of the Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and Rangers but ahead of teams like the Red Sox, Mariners and Padres. Hold off on buying those jerseys.

Ideally, the Blue Jays would get the chance to personally pitch Ohtani on the opportunity Atkins calls ‘incredible,’ but it’s unclear if he’s among the free agents with whom the Blue Jays have met this winter. Some free agent recruiting meetings have already occurred, Atkins said, while others are still to come.

But again, while industry observers do view the Blue Jays as a team to watch in the Ohtani sweepstakes, they’re seen as an underdog with ambition, still trailing the Dodgers by a significant margin. More likely, Atkins will have to pivot and find another way to augment a core that’s badly in need of offence following the departure of four free agents.

Juan Soto a potential trade option for Blue Jays

It appears likely the Blue Jays will consider a trade for Juan Soto, with Atkins saying he’s “absolutely open” to acquiring a rental player like the 25-year-old outfielder. While the Padres will rightfully expect a significant haul in return, the Blue Jays believe they have enough in their farm system to pull off a significant move.

“It really comes down to the impact,” Atkins said, speaking in general terms. “There’s no aversion to (rentals).”

The GM spoke of the “urgency” to augment the Blue Jays in the short term while adding that “we cannot lose sight of the future.” With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Blue Jays are showing interest in younger free agents like 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto and 28-year-old Cody Bellinger.

Atkins addresses Manoah, Bichette trade speculation

It’s for that same reason that any Bichette rumours must be understood within proper context. Already down four bats, does it really make sense for the Blue Jays to trade away their best offensive player? Sure, other teams may inquire, especially at a time when the free agent market is light on hitters, but that doesn’t mean the Blue Jays have any real interest in completing a deal.

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette walks.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

“He’s a really good player, we’re very fortunate to have him and he’s our shortstop moving forward,” Atkins said.

As for Alek Manoah, the Blue Jays have had some trade talks involving the right-hander this month, sources said.

But again, that doesn’t mean a deal is likely. Manoah’s throwing again and feeling strong and excited, according to Atkins. Under those circumstances, it’s more likely the Blue Jays keep him and focus on augmenting their lineup.

Where that search lands remains unknown, but based on Atkins’ comments Tuesday, it’s fair to assume it starts at the very top.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in encampment fire near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Woman injured in encampment fire near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

updated

33m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

2h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

38m ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in encampment fire near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Woman injured in encampment fire near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

updated

33m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

2h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

38m ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

8h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos