No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A metal head made of motor parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI
A metal head made of motor parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI, at the Essen Motor Show for tuning and motorsports in Essen, Germany on Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Martin Meissner Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 7:42 am.

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us.

The report, chaired by Canada’s Yoshua Bengio, concludes the “future trajectory of general-purpose AI is remarkably uncertain.”

It says a “wide range of trajectories” are possible “even in the near future, including both very positive and very negative outcomes.”

The report was commissioned at last year’s AI Safety Summit hosted by the United Kingdom, the first such global meeting on artificial intelligence. 

The U.K. asked Bengio, dubbed a “godfather” of AI and who is scientific director at Mila, the Quebec AI Institute, to chair the report. It was released ahead of another global summit on AI, to be held in Seoul, South Korea, next week.

“We know that advanced AI is developing very rapidly, and that there is considerable uncertainty over how these advanced AI systems might affect how we live and work in the future,” Bengio wrote in the report.

The U.K. government said in a press release Friday the report is the “first-ever independent, international scientific report” on AI safety, and that it would “play a substantial role” in informing the discussions in South Korea next week.

A group of 75 experts contributed to the report, including a panel nominated by 30 countries, the European Union and the United Nations. The report released Friday is an interim one, with a final version expected by the end of the year.

It focuses on general-purpose AI systems, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can generate text, images and videos based on prompts. 

The report says the experts “continue to disagree on several questions, minor and major, around general-purpose AI capabilities, risks and risk mitigations.”

One of the areas of debate is the likelihood of “risks such as large-scale labour market impacts, AI-enabled hacking or biological attacks, and society losing control over general-purpose AI.”

The report outlines a number of risks, including the harm AI can cause through fake content, disinformation and fraud, as well as cyberattacks. It also flags the risks bias in AI can cause, particularly in “high-stakes domains such as health care, job recruitment and financial lending.”

One potential scenario is that humans will lose command of artificial intelligence, and not be able to control the technology even if it may be causing harm. 

The report said there is consensus that the current general-purpose technology doesn’t pose that risk, but some experts believe that ongoing work to develop autonomous AI, which can “act, plan and pursue goals,” could lead to such an outcome.

“Experts disagree about how plausible loss-of-control scenarios are, when they might occur and how difficult it would be to mitigate them,” the report says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

31m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

40m ago

Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change

Francis Silva watches the blood flow through a straw-like tube in his left arm to a dialysis machine where it's cleaned of toxins and returned to his body through a second tube. The 60-year-old chef...

23m ago

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

31m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

40m ago

Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change

Francis Silva watches the blood flow through a straw-like tube in his left arm to a dialysis machine where it's cleaned of toxins and returned to his body through a second tube. The 60-year-old chef...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

14h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

16h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

18h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

19h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos