Toronto plans to implement better accessibility standards for sidewalks in construction sites

City officials are discussing how to make Toronto sidewalks more accessible, as several construction projects continue to pose a challenge. Faiza Amin speaks with an accessibility advocate on the changes they would like to see.

By Faiza Amin and Meredith

Posted November 29, 2023 3:41 pm.

Construction projects are plentiful across the City of Toronto and these sites change how Torontonians are able to get around.

As a result, the City of Toronto is now working to make construction sites more accessible for all pedestrians, including mobility device users and people with invisible disabilities and will make it clear what it and isn’t acceptable at a site.

The city said uneven sidewalks, temporary boards and mazes forcing pedestrians onto street level is not acceptable.

The Infrastructure and Environment Committee adopted a motion Wednesday requesting the General Manager of Transportation Services to work with construction companies to ensure each site is safe for all pedestrians.

This includes ensuring clear notification and signage, on which both the 311 phone number and construction zone phone number are listed, along with planned accommodations for safe, accessible and clearly marked pedestrian routes through them.

Anthony Frisina with the Ontario Disability Coalition, who uses a wheelchair, has personally experienced struggling to get around Toronto construction sites.

“The ability to get on the sidewalk from the road was without assistance was challenging for me … I’m lucky I had someone with me at times.”

Frisina said technology is key in order to help all pedestrians navigate construction work zones.

“Whether it’s getting that knowledge ahead of time through the 311 app or other construction apps that are currently in development, having access to 24 /7 support through EMS, through police services, through fire services that is necessary. Being around a construction zone is unsafe for a lot of people,” said Frisina. “If we have everything in place in advance, we’ll be able to plan accordingly.”

But he said signage must also be accessible to everyone.

“We need accessibility in place for hidden disabilities. We need blind or low vision or hearing disability accessibility in place. We also need accessibility in place for the common individual who just wants plain text on our signage, the color contrast on the signage. We want it in a way that ensures the safety of people with disabilities, [and] the safety of everybody as a whole.”

The motion will now go to City Council for approval as well at the next council meeting.

If it passes, companies working on City projects will be evaluated and poor results can lead to temporary suspension from bidding on future work. 

The city is working on education and outreach with stakeholders, including utility companies, developers, city contractors, and transit agencies like the TTC and Metrolinx, and will continue into the new year.

