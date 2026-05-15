Convicted sex abuser, former SNC Lavalin CEO both stripped of Order of Canada

SNC-Lavalin CEO Jacques Lamarre is shown in Toronto on May 5, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2026 5:35 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2026 5:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Two men who were found guilty of wrongdoing have been stripped of their appointments to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Peter Dalglish, a humanitarian worker who founded Street Kids International, was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2016.

He was convicted of sexually abusing two boys in Nepal in 2019.

Jacques Lamarre, the former president and CEO of SNC Lavalin, was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.

He was found guilty of corruption and collusion earlier this year and stripped of his engineering licence in Quebec for offences that included payments made to the family of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

A notice in the Canada Gazette today says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon signed off on the terminations on April 15.

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