‘Disturbing video’: Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation.

Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2023, a woman was at Bramalae City Centre shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect accusing her of filming him.

The Brampton woman attempted to walk away when the suspect approached her again, slapped her phone out of her hand and punched the victim several times. He then leaves the store.

Police tell CityNews the suspect and woman did not know each other.

“This is a very disturbing video,” Const. Richard Chin told CityNews.

“She was not [recording him]. The information we have is that she was on a FaceTime call with one of her friends.”

Onlookers seen standing outside of the store watching the assault unfold appear shocked and disturbed by the incident. Meanwhile, employees of the Urban Planet shared an account of what transpired that night in Brampton.

Requesting to stay off camera, they told CityNews that the woman came to them that evening saying she was being followed and harassed and to call security.

Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police

At that moment, the suspect came back, and the assault took place at the store. While the woman was shaken up, she did not require medical attention.

The man is described as approximately five-foot-seven and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

“We want the community to know we are doing everything we can to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” Const. Chin said.

“Our 21 Division criminal investigation unit is taking the lead on this, and they will be exploring every available option.”

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them. They also want to hear from people in the mall that day who witnessed the attack or may have seen some of the events leading up to it.