‘Disturbing video’: Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

By Lucas Casaletto and Shauna Hunt

Posted December 1, 2023 5:16 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:02 pm.

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation.

Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2023, a woman was at Bramalae City Centre shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect accusing her of filming him. 

The Brampton woman attempted to walk away when the suspect approached her again, slapped her phone out of her hand and punched the victim several times. He then leaves the store.

Police tell CityNews the suspect and woman did not know each other.

“This is a very disturbing video,” Const. Richard Chin told CityNews.

“She was not [recording him]. The information we have is that she was on a FaceTime call with one of her friends.”

Onlookers seen standing outside of the store watching the assault unfold appear shocked and disturbed by the incident. Meanwhile, employees of the Urban Planet shared an account of what transpired that night in Brampton.

Requesting to stay off camera, they told CityNews that the woman came to them that evening saying she was being followed and harassed and to call security.

Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police

At that moment, the suspect came back, and the assault took place at the store. While the woman was shaken up, she did not require medical attention.

The man is described as approximately five-foot-seven and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

“We want the community to know we are doing everything we can to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” Const. Chin said.

“Our 21 Division criminal investigation unit is taking the lead on this, and they will be exploring every available option.”

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them. They also want to hear from people in the mall that day who witnessed the attack or may have seen some of the events leading up to it.

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

1h ago

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

36m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

3h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

1h ago

