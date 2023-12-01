Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

By Cynthia Mulligan and Meredith Bond

Posted December 1, 2023 5:35 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:08 pm.

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four candidates, including Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi, and Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu.

Both Naqvi and Erskine-Smith have urged supporters to select each other as their number two choice, to stop Crombie from winning the leadership.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser has been the glue holding the party together after the last two disastrous elections but said it was time to move on.

“I couldn’t steal any more time away from my grandkids and my kids. And I did that because I was interim leader and also caring for my mom for five years. So it was just that’s the decision,” said Fraser. “And I think it’s time for another generation. You have to make space for people … And so I’m very conscious of that. So you don’t want to actually have to try to cling on to something you want to let go and make sure other people have opportunities so they can grow and learn and get better.”

Members voted using a ranked ballot system, ranking two, three or all four candidates, or only listing their top candidate. Points are then awarded on a weighted system, depending on how many people vote in each of the 124 ridings.

“It’s a competitive race. There are four candidates who are working hard. Let’s remember that every riding counts for the same value of 100 points. As we’ve seen in leadership races, nothing’s a done deal,” said Fraser. “They’re all smart, hardworking people, and they all have the ability to grow.”

“We have a great team. And so we really do have great leaders and they’re strong, they’re all getting better at their craft. And we need to provide space to make sure that all those members that we have here can continue to grow and continue to lead.”

An Abacus poll this week found Crombie would give the Liberals, who were decimated in the last two elections, the biggest boost but the party would still remain behind the Progressive Conservatives.

If she becomes leader, the polling suggests the Liberals would go from 23 per cent support to 31 per cent, just behind the PCs at 39 per cent. Most of the support would come from the NDP, who drop to 20 per cent.

It’s not welcome news for the NDP who lost a riding to the Green Party that had been theirs in a byelection Thursday night. NDP leader Marit Stiles maintains she hasn’t focused on the Liberal race for the next leader.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, we’ve been busy,” said Stiles.

The ballots are set to be hand counted on Dec. 2, with the results being announced later in the day at an event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

1h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

43m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

3h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

1h ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

1h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

43m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

3h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

2:29
Avoiding downtown Toronto traffic congestion
Avoiding downtown Toronto traffic congestion

It's getting a lot tougher to move around the downtown core, with lane restrictions and full out closures popping up on major roads. Stephanie Henry breaks down to biggest closures, and routes to take if you want to avoid traffic.

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
More Videos