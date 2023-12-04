16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search.

Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023, three people, including a man, a woman and a female teenager, were arrested in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area as part of the investigation.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and following a search warrant, items of evidentiary value were also located and seized.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday, police identified 18-year-old Kyle Taylor and 37-year-old Tammy Taylor of Toronto. The pair face numerous firearm-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and other firearm-related offences. The teen was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Their relationship is unclear and was not known by investigators.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2023.