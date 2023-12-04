16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

Toronto police
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 4, 2023 3:09 pm.

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search.

Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023, three people, including a man, a woman and a female teenager, were arrested in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area as part of the investigation.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and following a search warrant, items of evidentiary value were also located and seized.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday, police identified 18-year-old Kyle Taylor and 37-year-old Tammy Taylor of Toronto. The pair face numerous firearm-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and other firearm-related offences. The teen was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Their relationship is unclear and was not known by investigators.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2023.

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

42m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

2h ago

