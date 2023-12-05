Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is ‘illegal’

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city’s decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets.

The company filed an injunction with the Ontario Supreme Court on Monday, alleging the move to put a cap on rideshare licences is illegal and would irreparably harm its business.

“Mayor (Olivia) Chow’s arbitrary rideshare cap is illegal,” reads a statement from the company. “Mayor Chow is making life harder and less affordable for Torontonians by increasing wait times and costs and limiting an economic opportunity.”

City Council voted 16 to 7 in favour of the cap during its October meeting. No new licences to private transportation companies, including Uber and Lyft, will be issued until a staff report on regulating the industry is completed by the end of 2024.

Chow has argued that the rideshare licence cap will reduce pollution and downtown congestion. Other councillors have warned the move could potentially open council up to legal risks.

Uber issued a statement shortly after the vote, saying the cap will hurt residents who rely on rideshare and hurt their drivers’ income, noting the company was reviewing their legal options.

The company’s claims must still be tried in court, but the company is hoping council will reverse the decision at its December meeting.

“Council can temporarily pause their illegal cap while the main motion is being heard by the courts,” Uber says in a statement. “Council could also choose to pause or reverse their decision altogether, eliminating the need for any court action.”

Chow’s office has yet to respond to the recent lawsuit.