‘Making life harder’: Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

Scarborough RT
Riders wait for an LRT train at a transit station in east-end Toronto on Monday, May 23, 2022. The Scarborough line was permanently shut down after a derailment in July 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel Colin N. Perkel

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 21, 2023 1:12 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2023 1:22 pm.

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions.

A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer, rideshare trips have grown by more than 70 per cent in Scarborough compared to other regions in the City of Toronto.

The timeline is consistent with the premature shutdown of the Scarborough RT after a derailment. Service was suspended last month after the rear car of a train separated from the rest of the train on July 24 – five people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Uber says many customers have been using the rideshare platform to connect to Kennedy Station, and the number of destinations has increased by nearly 30 per cent.

“Scarborough has consistently been underserved for years by all levels of government, and it was never clearer than when the Scarborough RT derailed and shut down early this summer,” said Shawn Allen, President of the Scarborough Business Association. 

“Scarborough residents need more transportation options, and they chose Uber as a safe and convenient way to connect to the subway. Now, City Hall is making life harder for Scarbarians by limiting the number of drivers available for trips.”

Uber
An Uber app is shown on a mobile phone. Photo: Flickr.

Earlier this fall, city council voted to temporarily cap the number of licenses for rideshare drivers.

Uber says this will negatively impact Scarborough residents the most, suggesting the regulations could lead to increased demand, wait times, and higher prices.

“I used to take the Scarborough RT all the time. But now, with shuttle buses, it’s hard to rely on the TTC to make it to work on time,” said Heavan, a Scarborough resident.

“As a chef, I can’t be late. So, I take an Uber to connect to the subway every day.”

The Scarborough rail line opened in 1985. It was a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations. The TTC says its trains were in service 10 years past their design life.

With files from The Canadian Press

Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's public elementary teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the Ford government, avoiding job action for the next three years. "This agreement brings us one step closer...

15m ago

Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan
Mississauga man dead, others injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man died and others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 407 in Vaughan over the weekend. The OPP was dispatched to a single-vehicle...

1h ago

Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations
Blue Jays offer inside look at demolition, excavation of Rogers Centre during ongoing renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays have offered an inside look at the construction process during the ongoing second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre. The team posted a video to social media and released...

1h ago

Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road,...

15m ago

3:57
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales
Business Report: Bad Boy to start liquidation sales

Liquidation sales will soon begin at Bad Boy Furniture. Plus, two Canadian airlines finish last when it comes to on-time arrivals. Sr. Business Editor Mike Eppel has the day's top business stories.

19h ago

2:27
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school
Students, parents heartbroken over loss of downtown music school

The TDSB has informed parents and students that it will be pausing admissions at the Downtown Vocal Music Academy. As Tina Yazdani reports, the school had become a safe haven for many students who had experienced bullying at their former schools.

20h ago

2:41
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse
City staff release new strategy to combat substance abuse

Staff with the City of Toronto have released their plan to help those struggling with substance abuse get the supports they need. Faiza Amin reports on the new plan, and what advocates are hoping to see.

18h ago

2:36
Santa Claus parade returns after three years
Santa Claus parade returns after three years

A joyful atmosphere in the beaches of Toronto as bands, community groups and Santa Clause himself march in the annual parade. David Zura has more.

2:38
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building
Tenants protest renovictions from heritage building

Tenants of 30 Charles Street East gathered to protest what they call renovictions from their new landlord. Michelle Mackey has their demands.
