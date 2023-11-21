‘Making life harder’: Uber trips soar following Scarborough RT closure

With the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line shutdown, many locals have been relying on alternatives, and commuters could face worsening conditions.

A spokesperson for Uber Canada says since this past summer, rideshare trips have grown by more than 70 per cent in Scarborough compared to other regions in the City of Toronto.

The timeline is consistent with the premature shutdown of the Scarborough RT after a derailment. Service was suspended last month after the rear car of a train separated from the rest of the train on July 24 – five people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Uber says many customers have been using the rideshare platform to connect to Kennedy Station, and the number of destinations has increased by nearly 30 per cent.

“Scarborough has consistently been underserved for years by all levels of government, and it was never clearer than when the Scarborough RT derailed and shut down early this summer,” said Shawn Allen, President of the Scarborough Business Association.

“Scarborough residents need more transportation options, and they chose Uber as a safe and convenient way to connect to the subway. Now, City Hall is making life harder for Scarbarians by limiting the number of drivers available for trips.”

Earlier this fall, city council voted to temporarily cap the number of licenses for rideshare drivers.

Uber says this will negatively impact Scarborough residents the most, suggesting the regulations could lead to increased demand, wait times, and higher prices.

“I used to take the Scarborough RT all the time. But now, with shuttle buses, it’s hard to rely on the TTC to make it to work on time,” said Heavan, a Scarborough resident.

“As a chef, I can’t be late. So, I take an Uber to connect to the subway every day.”

The Scarborough rail line opened in 1985. It was a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations. The TTC says its trains were in service 10 years past their design life.

