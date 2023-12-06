Man identified in two assaults against women, including a 15-year-old

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with two separate assaults in the city’s west end earlier this summer.

Investigators say just before 4 p.m. on July 13 a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl’s backpack in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West. When the girl turned around, the man punched her in the face and fled.

The girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The following day, about two kilometres away at Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street, a 34-year-old woman was walking with her child when the same man began yelling at her and pushed her aside. As the woman attempted to confront him, he flashed a knife underneath his shirt.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Anthony Nguyen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.