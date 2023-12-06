Man identified in two assaults against women, including a 15-year-old

Photo of Anthony Nguyen, wanted in a pair of assaults this past summer including one against a 15-year-old girl. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2023 10:30 pm.

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with two separate assaults in the city’s west end earlier this summer.

Investigators say just before 4 p.m. on July 13 a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl’s backpack in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West. When the girl turned around, the man punched her in the face and fled.

The girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The following day, about two kilometres away at Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street, a 34-year-old woman was walking with her child when the same man began yelling at her and pushed her aside. As the woman attempted to confront him, he flashed a knife underneath his shirt.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Anthony Nguyen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

1h ago

3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD
3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in Las Vegas attack: LVPD

A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The attack sent shock waves...

35m ago

Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions
Toronto tenants calling for provincial moratorium on demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' from their rent-controlled units in Toronto are calling for a provincial moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place...

4h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With snow in the forecast, there are questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years. So what can we expect when the white stuff...

2h ago

