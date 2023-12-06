Officer assaulted, injured after intervening in daytime robbery attempt at Scarborough Best Buy

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and suffered serious injuries after they intervened in a robbery that was occurring at Best Buy in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the Progress Avenue area near the eastbound Highway 401 ramp just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged multiple suspects were stealing from Best Buy, located at 480 Progress Avenue, when an off-duty officer intervened.

Police said the officer was assaulted with a weapon, and the suspects fled in a vehicle. The officer has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All three suspects are described as male. Police said they fled in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan.