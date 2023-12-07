Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting trapped under bus in Mississauga

Peel police cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 7, 2023 7:23 am.

A woman is expected to survive after being struck and then becoming trapped under a bus in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard, near Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street, around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian.

A woman was found trapped underneath a MiWay transit bus at the intersection.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but police tell CityNews she is expected to survive.

No charges have been laid as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

1h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

2h ago

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

8h ago

Feds to publish plan for capping emissions from oil and gas sector today
Feds to publish plan for capping emissions from oil and gas sector today

The federal Liberals will finally provide details on their long-promised oil and gas emissions cap today. The policy is a critical piece of Canada's long-term emissions reduction plan but today's framework...

15m ago

Top Stories

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

1h ago

Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?
Winter is coming but is the city prepared for what lies ahead?

With Torontonians waking up to light snow on Thursday morning, there are lingering questions about the City's preparedness for the winter ahead with problems plaguing operations the last couple of years....

2h ago

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 around 6...

8h ago

Feds to publish plan for capping emissions from oil and gas sector today
Feds to publish plan for capping emissions from oil and gas sector today

The federal Liberals will finally provide details on their long-promised oil and gas emissions cap today. The policy is a critical piece of Canada's long-term emissions reduction plan but today's framework...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

8h ago

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

13h ago

2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:39
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre
Questions raised about the Ford government plan to move the Ontario Science Centre

The Auditor General's annual report raises new questions about the provincial government's plan to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place. Richard Southern with what the report found.

14h ago

2:36
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt
Off-duty police officer stabbed during robbery attempt

An off-duty Toronto police officer was injured while trying to stop a Scarborough-area robbery. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the rash of retail robberies happening across the GTA.

14h ago

More Videos