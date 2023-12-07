Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting trapped under bus in Mississauga

A woman is expected to survive after being struck and then becoming trapped under a bus in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard, near Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street, around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian.

A woman was found trapped underneath a MiWay transit bus at the intersection.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but police tell CityNews she is expected to survive.

No charges have been laid as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.