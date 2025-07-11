Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing in downtown Toronto late Friday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the attack happened near Yonge St and Dundas Street East, just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers say the suspect fled the area on foot. However, no description was provided.

TPS says there is a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.