Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Snow plow
A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements to promote their snow removal service and get citizens to pay for it in advance. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 7, 2023 2:43 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2023 2:48 pm.

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide.

A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements to promote their snow removal service and get citizens to pay for it in advance.

It’s alleged the suspects involved in the fraud scheme won’t attend to remove the snow.

Related:

Authorities shared a few tips, including being wary of snow removal companies asking for full payment before any removal is done and avoiding impulse decisions to hire a snow removal company.

“Do your research [online, references, word of mouth] and select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

If you are a victim of fraud, report the incident to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system.

Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

4h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive just before...

32m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. The annual report this week from the province's acting auditor...

24m ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

28m ago

