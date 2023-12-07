Be aware of fraudulent snow removal companies, Toronto police say

Toronto police are alerting residents to be mindful of fraud involving snow removal companies city-wide.

A police spokesperson said on most occasions, suspects typically use social media advertisements to promote their snow removal service and get citizens to pay for it in advance.

It’s alleged the suspects involved in the fraud scheme won’t attend to remove the snow.

Authorities shared a few tips, including being wary of snow removal companies asking for full payment before any removal is done and avoiding impulse decisions to hire a snow removal company.

“Do your research [online, references, word of mouth] and select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

If you are a victim of fraud, report the incident to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system.