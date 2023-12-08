Two Ontario men face neo-Nazi-linked terror, hate propaganda charges

RCMP say two Ontario men have been arrested for allegedly helping to make videos and manifestos in support of the neo-Nazi terror movement and far-right extremism. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2023 1:25 pm.

RCMP says two Ontario men have been arrested for allegedly helping to make videos and manifestos in support of the neo-Nazi terror movement and far-right extremism. 

Police say the men allegedly participated in making recruiting videos for Atomwaffen Division, an international neo-Nazi terror group, and “manifestos” on a group of messaging channels known to circulate neo-fascist ideology and manuals on how to carry out racially-motivated violence. 

RCMP say they executed search warrants in Niagara and Toronto as part of the 18-month investigation. 

One man is facing several charges, including three counts of making hate propaganda for a terrorist group, while the other man faces one charge of participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

It comes after RCMP laid the first ever terrorism and hate propaganda charges in Canada against a 26-year-old Ottawa man in July for allegedly making videos for the Atomwaffen Division.

RCMP say the two men are next set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday to confirm dates for a bail hearing.

