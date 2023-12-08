TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend.

The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as it performs track work Saturday and Sunday.

The TTC will not be using shuttle buses to cover off the closure because of construction and traffic congestion along University Avenue, saying it causes “significant delays” for customers.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work,” the TTC said in a statement.

The TTC says it plans to increase service on alternate surface routes and suggests riders traveling downtown on the University side of Line 1 take the 510 Spadina streetcar and make eastbound connections at College Street, Dundas Street, Queen Street or King Street.

Customers on the Yonge Street side of Line 1 can take westbound buses and streetcars at Wellesley, College, Dundas, Queen or King stations.

The TTC is also adjusting Wheel-Trans service at five major shopping malls in the GTA due to heavy congestion caused by the holiday shopping season.

Starting Sunday, Wheel-Trans will service specific entrances at the following shopping malls:

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: Shoppers Drug Mart mall entrance.

Scarborough Town Centre: entrance 7 near TD Canada Trust Bank, and entrance 2 near Canada Trust.

Fairview Mall: entrance 6 near Shoppers Drug Mart, entrance 4 near Hero Burger, and the T&T Supermarket entrance.

Cloverdale Mall: Winners entrance and Home Hardware entrance.

Sherway Gardens: entrance 7 near Shoppers Drug Mart and entrance 4 near Scotiabank/Starbucks.

Service to all other malls will remain unchanged.