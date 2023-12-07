Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season.

If you are heading downtown this weekend, keep in mind there is a TTC closure and a GO Line closures.

Nutcracker run begins

The National Ballet of Canada officially opens the curtains for their three-week run of the Nutcracker Ballet. You can experience the magic of the Nutcracker and get into the holiday spirit with non-stop dancing and beautiful sets and costumes from the two-act ballet that was first performed in 1892 in Russia.

Performances begin on Friday night and run until Dec. 31 at the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts and tickets are still available for the multiple shows.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL in Yorkville

Catch a glimpse of some gorgeous festive flowers at Fleurs de Villes NOËL holiday show in Yorkville. The self-guided trail with 30 floral installations made including a Holiday Sleigh and a skating scene, started on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.

Visitors can also shop for flowers from local florists on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

The trail starts at the Anndore House and you can find more information on their website.

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail opening

Time to lace up your skates! The Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park is officially opening up to skaters on Dec. 9 with the annual celebration filled with fun for the whole family.

There will be skate performances on the hour with a host and DJ music along with a lighting ceremony at sunset. More details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George to St. Andrew for track work starting Saturday morning.

Shuttle buses will not be operating due to ongoing construction along University. Riders are asked to use the Yonge side of Line 1 or the 510 Spadina streetcar. Extra streetcars will be running on streetcar routes in the downtown core.

Regular service will resume Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 by 6 a.m.

Stouffville GO

On Dec. 9 and 10, there will be no train service on the Stouffville line until end of service on Sunday for some construction work.

GO buses will replace some trains.

Road Closures

Ongoing closures