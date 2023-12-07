Weekend need-to-know: Curtain rises on the Nutcracker ballet

Nutcracker
Photo credit: B-Rebel Communications

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 7, 2023 12:44 pm.

The curtains will rise at the Four Seasons Centre for opening night of the Nutcracker by the National Ballet of Canada alongside more events to get you into the holiday season.

If you are heading downtown this weekend, keep in mind there is a TTC closure and a GO Line closures.

Nutcracker run begins

The National Ballet of Canada officially opens the curtains for their three-week run of the Nutcracker Ballet. You can experience the magic of the Nutcracker and get into the holiday spirit with non-stop dancing and beautiful sets and costumes from the two-act ballet that was first performed in 1892 in Russia.

Performances begin on Friday night and run until Dec. 31 at the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts and tickets are still available for the multiple shows.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL in Yorkville

Catch a glimpse of some gorgeous festive flowers at Fleurs de Villes NOËL holiday show in Yorkville. The self-guided trail with 30 floral installations made including a Holiday Sleigh and a skating scene, started on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.

Visitors can also shop for flowers from local florists on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

The trail starts at the Anndore House and you can find more information on their website.

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail opening

Time to lace up your skates! The Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park is officially opening up to skaters on Dec. 9 with the annual celebration filled with fun for the whole family.

There will be skate performances on the hour with a host and DJ music along with a lighting ceremony at sunset. More details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George to St. Andrew for track work starting Saturday morning.

Shuttle buses will not be operating due to ongoing construction along University. Riders are asked to use the Yonge side of Line 1 or the 510 Spadina streetcar. Extra streetcars will be running on streetcar routes in the downtown core.

Regular service will resume Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 by 6 a.m.

Stouffville GO

On Dec. 9 and 10, there will be no train service on the Stouffville line until end of service on Sunday for some construction work.

GO buses will replace some trains.

Road Closures

Ongoing closures

  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next seven months.
  • Two northbound lanes on University Avenue between Queen Street West and Armoury Street are closed for Ontario Line construction until early December.
  • The intersection of Adelaide and York Streets will be fully closed to traffic for TTC construction until mid-December.
  • Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until early January.
  • In Brampton, northbound Main Street is closed from Queen Street to Nelson Street until December for watermain replacement.
  • Southbound on Broadview Avenue remains closed from south of Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street until the end of November.
  • Dufferin Street Bridge has a full emergency closure for repair work and it’s expected to last into the fall.
  • Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
  • Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
  • Military Trail is closed from Ellesmere Road to Highcastle Road for road rehabilitation and slope stabilization. The project completion date has been delayed until further notice.
  • Keele Street is reduced to a single lane about 100 metres north of Langstaff in Vaughan. Construction work is scheduled to finish later this year.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
Top Stories

Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police
Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray...

3h ago

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village

A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's St. Clair West Village. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive near Dufferin Street...

breaking

8m ago

'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting
'Not as dire': Canada's 2024 food price report released. Here's what experts are forecasting

The 14th annual food price report was released on Thursday with a focus on how Canadians are spending less despite inflation, either by reducing the quantity or quality of food, or by substituting less...

33m ago

Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: AG report

Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving. That's according to the auditor general's annual report published...

1h ago

