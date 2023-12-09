Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police.

Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday after the driver was observed using his cellphone while driving.

After the driver refused to identify himself, he fled the scene dragging the officer a short distance before he fell onto the road.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The driver of the vehicle is described as having a medium build with a moustache and long braided black hair. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Mazda 3 hatchback.

Police say the driver is facing charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while using a handheld communications device.