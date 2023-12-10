Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city.

Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

Paramedics say a young adult male was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects were seen fleeing the area wearing grey and black bomber jackets and black masks.