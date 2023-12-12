Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Woman tazed
A police spokesperson tells CityNews officers received reports of a woman armed with scissors in the area making threats to others. Once authorities arrived, the woman refused to cooperate. Photo: Holly MacDonald/CityNews submission.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 12, 2023 7:42 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 7:44 pm.

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30 p.m. for what police described as a threatening call.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews officers received reports of a woman armed with scissors in the area making threats to others. Once authorities arrived, the woman refused to cooperate.

Video submitted to CityNews shows an officer deploying his taser, and the woman is subdued. She is now in police custody.

A police spokesperson said no members of the public or officers were harmed. No charges are pending.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

4h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

6h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

7h ago

3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

4h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

6h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

7h ago

3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

8h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

8h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

8h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.

22h ago

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos