Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30 p.m. for what police described as a threatening call.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews officers received reports of a woman armed with scissors in the area making threats to others. Once authorities arrived, the woman refused to cooperate.

Video submitted to CityNews shows an officer deploying his taser, and the woman is subdued. She is now in police custody.

A police spokesperson said no members of the public or officers were harmed. No charges are pending.