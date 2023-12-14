5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

Officers were called to 16th Avenue and Markham Road area on Dec. 6, after reports of a vehicle collision.

“While on scene, officers learned that a white Audi SUV, operated by the suspects, had intentionally collided with a grey Toyota RAV4 in an attempt to steal the vehicle,” a Peel Regional Police release stated.

The teens tried to run but were quickly rounded up and arrested by responding officers.

Police further allege the teens were all wearing masks at the time and had an imitation firearm in their possession.

They’re all facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Three of the youths are also facing additional charges of failure to comply with release and sentencing orders from separate incidents.