The mystery of a Canadian visionary killed in Dominica

In today’s Big Story Podcast, even if you didn’t know his name, you knew Daniel Langlois’ work. Everyone who likes movies did. Langlois was the man who ushered Hollywood into an era of 3D special effects, including on films like Jurassic Park and The Matrix.

On Dec. 1 he and his partner, Dominique Marchand, were found dead in Dominica, in a burnt-out car. Police say they were shot. Their neighbour and another man have been charged with the crime, and court documents reveal a previous dispute between Langlois and the neighbour. What do we know about Langlois’ life, his death and the potential story behind it? What might we still learn as police investigate?

Kenyon Wallace is an investigative reporter for The Toronto Star. “You don’t hear very often of world-shattering technology coming out of Montreal, so I think a lot of people in Canada in particular were very proud of what he accomplished. And that of course just makes the whole situation even more sad,” said Wallace.

