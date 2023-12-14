Crews battle 2-alarm fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of Bayview and York Mills, just after 6 a.m.

The three-storey home under construction was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Paramedics say no one was inside the home at the time and neighbouring homes have been safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains active and officials say there is concern the building could collapse.

This is a developing story.