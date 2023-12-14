Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto’s City Council has voted to rename Yonge-Dundas Square and Dundas subway stations.

Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station and Dundas West Station. On the suggestion to rename Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square, councillors voted 19-2 in favour.

Sankofa derives from Ghana and refers “to the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past which enables us to move forward together” and, in simpler terms, “to go back and get it.”

It’s expected that Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) will get involved with the TTC to rename Dundas Station “TMU Station.”

In April 2022, the head of Ryerson University announced the post-secondary institution would be renamed Toronto Metropolitan University. Ryerson is widely seen as a key architect in the system that separated Indigenous children from their families.

City councillors also voted in favour of ensuring the costs to rename both subway stations won’t impact the TTC’s budget. A recommendation by City Council that the Library Board rename Jane Dundas Library was also approved in a 19-2 vote.

The renaming of Dundas Street was at the forefront of councillors’ minds as they met for the last time this year.

With City Council facing a $1.5 billion hole and a $46.5 billion budget deficit over the next decade, some are questioning if the cost is worth making the change.

The renaming of Dundas Street is up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year.

The cost to rename the thoroughfare has increased, according to a report to be presented by the city manager. The original price tag was set at $8.6 million. It is now estimated to be as high as $12.7 million.

Coun. Chris Moise, chair of the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Advisory Committee, said there are no plans to rename the street immediately, referring to it as “a long-term approach.”

City Council initially voted to rename the 23-kilometre east-west route and other city-owned assets bearing the Dundas name due to its namesake’s alleged role in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. After consultation with academic experts, the city found his actions contributed to the perpetuation of slavery.

Henry Dundas never set foot in Toronto. He was an active British politician from the 1770s to the early 1800s when parliament was debating slavery abolition motions.

With files from Michael Ranger and Michelle Mackey of CityNews