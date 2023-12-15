Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: report

Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. The amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the Online News Act will be limited — with an even lower cap for the CBC — a federal government source confirms final regulations will say today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 9:33 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 10:18 am.

The amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government’s $100-million deal with Google will be limited — with an even lower cap for the CBC — a federal government source confirms.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, confirmed a report in the Globe and Mail on the final regulations for the Online News Act, which are being published today.

Google agreed last month to contribute $100 million a year, fixed to inflation, to Canadian news publishers, in a deal that had the Liberal government bending to the tech giant’s demands after it threatened to remove news links from its search engine.

As a result Google will be exempt from the legislation, which compels tech companies to enter into compensation agreements with news publishers for linking to their content, if it generates revenue for those digital giants.

Google will instead enter into a single collective bargaining group that will serve as a media fund.

A Google spokesperson says the company believes the law is “fundamentally flawed,” but pleased it was able to find “a viable path to exemption in the final regulations.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

42m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

10m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

15h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

15h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

15h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
2:23
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York

The Raptors are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak while the Leafs dominated the Rangers in New York. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
