Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri’s death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri.

The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner’s inquest deemed the death of the mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide.

Lawyers for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff, wanted his death to be ruled accidental.

The jury issued a total of 57 recommendations focusing on the delivery of health care – particularly mental-health services – in corrections, training for correctional staff and management, and use-of-force practices, among other issues.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The three-week inquest heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, but did not see a psychiatrist, nor was he taken to hospital.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

In an interview with CityNews, Yusuf said he does feel some relief after seven years of fighting, asking for accountability and justice.

Despite the jurors finding on the cause of death, it carries no legal liability.

Provincial police investigated Faqiri’s death but no charges have ever been laid.