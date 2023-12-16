Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri’s death to be held Saturday night

Soleiman Faqiri is shown in this undated family handout photo
Soleiman Faqiri is shown in this undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Yusuf Faqiri

By John Marchesan

Posted December 16, 2023 9:02 am.

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri.

The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner’s inquest deemed the death of the mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide.

Lawyers for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff, wanted his death to be ruled accidental.

The jury issued a total of 57 recommendations focusing on the delivery of health care – particularly mental-health services – in corrections, training for correctional staff and management, and use-of-force practices, among other issues.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The three-week inquest heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, but did not see a psychiatrist, nor was he taken to hospital.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

In an interview with CityNews, Yusuf said he does feel some relief after seven years of fighting, asking for accountability and justice.

Despite the jurors finding on the cause of death, it carries no legal liability.

Provincial police investigated Faqiri’s death but no charges have ever been laid.

Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash
Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash

A driver is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning crash which has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 400 in Vaughan. Ontario Provincial Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday,...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

11h ago

Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week
Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week

A prolonged communications blackout that severed telephone and internet connections compounded the misery Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a United Nations agency said hunger levels had spiraled...

1h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

1h ago

2:45
Council votes to strip the name 'Dundas' from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name 'Dundas' as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

14h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini's oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn't qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

16h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You're not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

21h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

23h ago

More Videos