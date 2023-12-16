Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

OTTAWA — Six people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in at least nine provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting one more death linked to the outbreak, and says 153 related cases have been confirmed, with more under investigation.

The agency says there have been 103 confirmed cases in Quebec, 20 in Ontario, 17 in British Columbia, four in Nova Scotia, three in Alberta and two each in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

It says people became sick between mid-October and late November, and 53 have been hospitalized.

The agency says 44 per cent of those who became ill were aged 65 and older, while 35 per cent were children five and younger.

Consumers are being warned not to buy, eat or sell Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe. The agency says any brands of the fruit that can’t be verified should be thrown out.

It issued food recall warnings three times in November for Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14.

On Nov. 24, it updated its warning to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

The agency says the recalled products were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories.

It says additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were made using recalled cantaloupes and for produce items that were processed alongside recalled cantaloupes, including other fruit such as honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and various fruit trays.

On Friday, Mexico’s Health Department ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed multiple people in Canada and the United States.

The department did not name the company involved, not did it say what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora. It said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination.

Crash involving suspected drunk driver forces hours-long closure of northbound Highway 400
Crash involving suspected drunk driver forces hours-long closure of northbound Highway 400

A driver is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning crash which forced the closure of a portion of Highway 400 in Vaughan. Ontario Provincial Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday, a...

9m ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

1h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, an Israeli military official said Saturday. Anger...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

12h ago

2:45
Council votes to strip the name 'Dundas' from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name 'Dundas' from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name 'Dundas' as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

16h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini's oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn't qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

17h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You're not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You're not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

23h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

