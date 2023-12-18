3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m.

It is alleged the car tried to escape police and then rolled over in an apartment building parking lot on Eva Road. Images from the scene show a vehicle on its side and a number of other vehicles in the parking lot with significant damage.

Damaged vehicles in an apartment building parking lot on Eva Road in Etobicoke. Police are investigating after a vehicle flipped over in the parking lot while trying to escape officers on Dec. 18, 2023. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

The two occupants of the flipped car were arrested at the scene.

Both occupants and an officer were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.