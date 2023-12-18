3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
Posted December 18, 2023 7:19 am.
Last Updated December 18, 2023 8:46 am.
Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m.
It is alleged the car tried to escape police and then rolled over in an apartment building parking lot on Eva Road. Images from the scene show a vehicle on its side and a number of other vehicles in the parking lot with significant damage.
The two occupants of the flipped car were arrested at the scene.
Both occupants and an officer were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.