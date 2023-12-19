Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

Michael Stamatakos
OPP said 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos breached his statutory release. Photo: Ontario Provincial Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 19, 2023 8:56 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 9:14 pm.

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars.

Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton Police after being on the run twice since February 23, 2023, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad confirmed on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

He was serving a two-year sentence for several offences, including arson, flight from police and uttering death threats, when police say he first breached his statutory release and went into hiding in February.

He was arrested a month later in Hamilton after he checked himself into St. Joseph’s West 5th hospital and was recognized by hospital staff who called police.

But in October he went on the lam again, sparking a second manhunt.

Despite already sticking out like a sore thumb, Stamatakos appeared to draw even more attention to himself in a series of social media posts that were later deleted.

TikTok account “Toronto’s Joker” uploaded several since-deleted videos, including one where he brazenly posed for a tongue-out selfie in front of a Toronto police cruiser.

The TikTok account was later deleted or suspended.

Police would not confirm that it was Stamatakos in the social media posts, but the person shared the same distinguishable tattoos.

Michael-Stamatakos
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted for once again breaching his statutory release. Photo: OPP/CityNews/TikTok.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

5h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

3h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

1h ago

Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people
Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people

The Hamilton Fire Department has laid charges against two tenants who survived a townhouse fire last December that killed four people. Two adults and two children died in the fire in Hamilton on Dec....

2h ago

Top Stories

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

5h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

3h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

1h ago

Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people
Charges laid in 2022 Hamilton townhouse fire that killed four people

The Hamilton Fire Department has laid charges against two tenants who survived a townhouse fire last December that killed four people. Two adults and two children died in the fire in Hamilton on Dec....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

6h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

6h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

4h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

9h ago

More Videos