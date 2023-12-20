CRA fires 185 employees for ‘inappropriately’ claiming CERB benefits

Canada Emergency Response Benefit website
he landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 10:58 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 11:24 am.

The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it.

That’s an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September. 

The CRA is reviewing approximately 600 cases in which current employees received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — or CERB — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit was worth $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs were lost or downgraded as a result of public-health restrictions.

The CRA says that just because someone was employed by the agency, that does not necessarily mean they were ineligible for the benefit, given some have temporary or student contracts. 

Of the cases reviewed, 116 employees who received CERB were found to be eligible for the benefit, and the CRA says those who were ineligible are expected to pay back the money if they have not already done so.

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

7m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

6m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

