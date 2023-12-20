1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Caledon crash
Posted December 20, 2023 9:27 am.
Last Updated December 20, 2023 9:28 am.
One person is dead and another person has serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon.
Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Their ages are not yet known.
Mayfield is closed between Creditview and Mississauga roads.
Developing story. More to come.