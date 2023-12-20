1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Caledon crash

One person is dead and another person has serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their ages are not yet known.

Mayfield is closed between Creditview and Mississauga roads.

Developing story. More to come.