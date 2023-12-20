TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted December 20, 2023 5:47 pm.

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases.

After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit agency says it is freezing fares in 2024 “in recognition of the impact current economic conditions have on its customers.”

The 2024 budget represents a 7.5 per cent increase over 2023.

The TTC says it expects to increase Wheel-Trans service hours to meet increasing demand while at the same time, it expects to see service levels increase to 97 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels by next September due to “increasing demand growth and increasing congestion on mixed-traffic
corridors.”

“TTC customers are coming back quicker than we expected, and this budget allows us to meet their needs for the next year,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “This budget balances our need to deliver safe and reliable service while addressing the increased operating costs associated with inflation and new transit lines that we need to manage.”

The TTC says the 2024 budget also includes $175 million in funding from the Ford government which was made available through the New Deal Agreement with the City.

Also approved was a $12.4 billion capital budget plan through 2033 which includes buying 50 new subway trains, 60 streetcars, more than 300 hybrid buses and 340 eBuses and charging stations, and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

6m ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

1h ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

29m ago

Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue
Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada. The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

6m ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

1h ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

29m ago

Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue
Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada. The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

2h ago

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

1:52
Bring in the New Year with a polar plunge
Bring in the New Year with a polar plunge

The Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville is set to hit the frigid waters of lake Ontario for it's 39th year. Videographer Audra Brown with how you can help turn the plunge into clear water for communities in Africa.
More Videos