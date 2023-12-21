Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

Const. Sameer Kara TPS
Toronto police Const. Sameer Kara. The 40-year-old is facing another assault charge and has been suspended with pay. Photo: CityNews archives.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 21, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 5:08 pm.

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when a woman was allegedly assaulted.

Const. Sameer Kara, 40, was charged with assault that same day.

Const. Kara was slated to appear in court on Dec. 21. He has 14 years of service with the TPS and has been suspended with pay.

In April 2022, Const. Kara was charged with assaulting a woman in the area of Dundas Street West and Keele Street. At the time of that incident, the TPS said Const. Kara was not on duty.

In 2015, Const. Kara was one of three Toronto police officers who were acquitted and found not guilty of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer in a hotel. Constables Leslie Nyznik, Joshua Cabero and Kara had pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015.

The woman – a parking enforcement officer whose identity is protected by a publication ban –had testified she had several drinks during the course of the night and felt powerless and unable to move or speak when the three men had sex with her against her wishes.

Justice Anne Molloy, who presided over the case, said the case came down to the reliability and credibility of the complainant, adding there were many problems with the complainant’s evidence and found some aspects simply untrue.

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

6m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son's death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you'll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. "I've always loved soaps, the smells," she said. "To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Feds announce temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives
Feds announce temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

Canadians desperate to bring extended family members in the Gaza Strip to safety will soon be able to apply for temporary visas for their loved ones, but the government can't guarantee they'll be able...

1h ago

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

6h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

23h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

23h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

23h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
