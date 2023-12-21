Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when a woman was allegedly assaulted.

Const. Sameer Kara, 40, was charged with assault that same day.

Const. Kara was slated to appear in court on Dec. 21. He has 14 years of service with the TPS and has been suspended with pay.

In April 2022, Const. Kara was charged with assaulting a woman in the area of Dundas Street West and Keele Street. At the time of that incident, the TPS said Const. Kara was not on duty.

In 2015, Const. Kara was one of three Toronto police officers who were acquitted and found not guilty of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer in a hotel. Constables Leslie Nyznik, Joshua Cabero and Kara had pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015.

The woman – a parking enforcement officer whose identity is protected by a publication ban –had testified she had several drinks during the course of the night and felt powerless and unable to move or speak when the three men had sex with her against her wishes.

Justice Anne Molloy, who presided over the case, said the case came down to the reliability and credibility of the complainant, adding there were many problems with the complainant’s evidence and found some aspects simply untrue.