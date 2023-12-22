More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

Cantaloupe pieces are displayed for sale at a supermarket in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. In 2023, hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

By Hana Mae Nassar

Posted December 22, 2023 12:44 pm.

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the total number of cases has risen to 164, with seven deaths across eight provinces reported.

The PHAC says infections have been reported in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most of the people who fell ill are children five years and younger, as well as adults 65 and older. The PHAC says many of these people live in long-term care, as well as retirement and assisted living facilities, or attended daycare.

“Many of the individuals who became sick reported having eaten cantaloupe before their illnesses occurred,” the PHAC said in its updated warning Friday.

It adds it is working with agencies in the U.S. to investigate the ongoing cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.

The latest advisory comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued food recall warnings for the cantaloupes last month.

To start, the CFIA put out warnings about Malichita-brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14 on Nov. 1, 14, and 17. Later in November, the CFIA updated its recall warning to also include Rudy-brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

The melons were distributed in the eight provinces mentioned, and possibly other provinces and territories.

“Additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were made using recalled cantaloupes and for produce items that were processed alongside recalled cantaloupes. This includes other fruit like honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and various fruit trays,” the PHAC said.

The CFIA is advising people who are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe they have or if it is part of the recall notice to throw the item out.

The majority of illnesses have been reported in Quebec at 111 as of Dec. 22. In B.C., 18 cases have been confirmed, while Alberta has seen four and Ontario has seen 21.

“Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed,” the PHAC said.

The agency says symptoms generally start six to 72 hours after a person has been exposed to the Salmonella bacteria. They include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and
abdominal cramps. The PHAC say symptoms usually last up to seven days.

Salmonella can be spread to other people several days to weeks after someone has been infected, even if they aren’t symptomatic, the PHAC adds.

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

5h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

5h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

33m ago

