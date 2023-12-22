Man charged following armed carjacking robbery in Mississauga

Investigators from the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) and Peel police’s Central Robbery Bureau (CRB) have charged a 35-year-old man after an armed carjacking in Mississauga.

On Dec. 19, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman from Mississauga was allegedly in a parking lot near Queen Frederica Drive and Bloor Street.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, approached her and demanded her vehicle. Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and the suspect drove away in her car. The victim did not sustain any injuries from the robbery.

The PCJTF and CRB quickly located the suspect a short distance away and he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of arrest the suspect had an edged weapon and a replica firearm that were seized by police. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

Michael Birchall, a 35-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with robbery, use imitation firearm while committing an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with release order and a breach of undertaking.

He appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing.