Man charged following armed carjacking robbery in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police badge
Peel Regional Police badge and cruiser are seen. PRP

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 22, 2023 1:01 pm.

Investigators from the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) and Peel police’s Central Robbery Bureau (CRB) have charged a 35-year-old man after an armed carjacking in Mississauga. 

On Dec. 19, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman from Mississauga was allegedly in a parking lot near Queen Frederica Drive and Bloor Street.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, approached her and demanded her vehicle. Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and the suspect drove away in her car. The victim did not sustain any injuries from the robbery.

The PCJTF and CRB quickly located the suspect a short distance away and he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of arrest the suspect had an edged weapon and a replica firearm that were seized by police. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

Michael Birchall, a 35-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with robbery, use imitation firearm while committing an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with release order and a breach of undertaking.

He appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

5h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

5h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

34m ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

16h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

19h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
