New Junction studio aims to improve local access to DJ arts

Offshore Studio co-founder Tevis Spence speaks next to equipment set.
Offshore Studio co-founder Tevis Spence speaks next to equipment set. (Peter Dworschak/The Green Line)

By Julia Lawrence, Amanda Seraphina, and Anita Li of The Green Line

Posted December 22, 2023 12:40 pm.

DJ equipment costs a pretty penny and this financial barrier blocks many Torontonians from learning the artform.

The Junction’s DJing community has seen ups and downs since the COVID-19 pandemic flatlined work opportunities. Rebuilding now means bringing in new talent to the neighbourhood in Toronto’s west end.

Offshore Studio set up shop in The Junction in October to teach locals who want DJing skills without the financial stress of purchasing expensive equipment.

Students can book low-cost sessions or free introductory sessions. Offshore co-founders Tevis Spence, Miles Freedom and Joseph Clarke aim to create an accessible space that helps experienced DJs and beginners connect through music.

“We’re trying to address the accessibility issue for DJing. It’s pretty expensive to get DJ jobs, especially just for a young person or even if you’ve been working forever and you kind of just want to get started or kind of get back into deejaying,” Spence explained. “Using [DJing equipment] is pretty not difficult. Still, it’s just hard to find.”

Spence added that there are a lot of local music stores and venues, making it easy for Offshore Studio to fit in to The Junction’s music scene.

DJ Benjamin De Graaf stands at an intersection close to where he used to live in The Junction. (Julia Lawrence/The Green Line)

Benjamin De Graaf, local DJ and creative lead at Love Music Initiative, says he’s helped students who already have equipment but wanted a coach to take them to the next level.

“Getting access to gear is a little bit easier [though it’s] still costly. I think the larger issue is space. So people can practice at home, but to be perhaps coached by someone or find a space where they can learn either individually or in a larger group setting is very hard because space is not cheap and it’s not always accessible in the hours that you would want it to be,” De Graaf explained.

Aspiring DJs outside of The Junction have come to the neighbourhood because there aren’t a lot of accessible studios across the city. Glenfield-Jane Heights resident Keiffe Manzano tested his passion for DJing at home before discovering Offshore on Instagram.

“I would buy a controller on Amazon…just to learn, and I was just like learning through YouTube tutorials on how to do the basics,” he explained. “When I first went to the first session [at Offshore], I was like, ‘Oh, thank God’ because I could see how they do it and they teach you. Operating [DJ equipment] at first is kind of complicated, but once you get used to it, it gets pretty easy.”

He added, “It’s very accessible because there’s TTC stops here. So anyone could come here.”

Offshore Studio co-founder Tevis Spence standing to the left of session participant Keiffe Manzano while playing equipment. (Amanda Seraphina/The Green Line)

According to the Music Industry Strategy: 2022-2026 survey conducted by Toronto-based consultancy Nordicity and the City of Toronto’s Music Office, respondents indicated that access to collaborative hubs and studio space would help address barriers that exist in the city’s music industry.

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

5h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

5h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

35m ago

