Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Police Service badge
Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 23, 2023 7:25 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 7:41 am.

A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a shooting in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area on Friday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. and arrived on scene to find male in his 40’s had been shot.

The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no suspect description or direction of travel and an investigation is ongoing.

Danforth Avenue remains closed from Cedarvale Avenue to Gledhill Avenue.

