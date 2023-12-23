Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto’s east end

A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a shooting in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area on Friday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. and arrived on scene to find male in his 40’s had been shot.

The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no suspect description or direction of travel and an investigation is ongoing.

Danforth Avenue remains closed from Cedarvale Avenue to Gledhill Avenue.