Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are escorted out of the Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are escorted out of the Eaton Centre on Dec. 23, 2023. CITYNEWS/Michelle Mackey

By John Marchesan

Posted December 23, 2023 6:57 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 7:09 pm.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night.

The group could be heard chanting “While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled about, some jeering the protesters from above before a large police presence ushered them out of the mall onto Yonge Street without incident.

Earlier in the day a march organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement drew a large group of demonstrators near Yonge-Dundas Square.

Echoing a theme of “No Christmas as usual,” the group continued their call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Saturday night’s protest was in sharp contrast to one that took place last weekend when a heated exchange between two people erupted in the middle of the busy mall as around 150 demonstrators gathered outside of fashion retailer Zara.

Toronto police said Friday they would be prepared for similar demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend with Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue saying if protesters refuse to leave private property when asked, they could be arrested.

“Lawful demonstrations do not include protesting in privately owned spaces, blocking critical infrastructure, or causing disturbances at the expense of other residents.”

“It certainly does not include intimidation, harassment, or hateful behaviour.”

Police said the majority of the 250 protests they have attended in the city since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack have been peaceful.

Top Stories

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently ``targeted'' for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

DEVELOPING

12m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

1h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

1h ago

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

3h ago

