Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by driver in Brampton

A cyclist is in critical condition after being rushed to a hospital following a collision in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Daviselm Drive just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Meanwhile, the cyclist was taken to a local trauma centre.

No other details were provided.